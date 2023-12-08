85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say

Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday at Walmart, Penticton RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Inside the store, "the victim was approached by a customer who argued with him about the way he’d parked his car," police said in the release.

"At one point during the altercation, the suspect tripped the victim, and subsequently fled in a dark-coloured SUV."

The victim received treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators described the suspect as a balding white man with glasses and a moustache, who was wearing a blue-and-green Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt.

Police shared surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle in hopes of identifying him.

“No one in our community, especially a vulnerable person, should be threatened or harmed while trying to simply shop,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2023-19515, police said.