Woman found dead in the water near Sunset Beach: Vancouver police

Investigators were at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach after a woman’s body was found in the water Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department told CTV News in an email that a passerby noticed the woman in the water shortly before 10 a.m.

A CTV News reporter on scene observed police, a coroner and a white tent erected near the concession stand.

Police said the woman has not yet been identified and the BC Coroners Service is determining her cause of death.

Few details have been released about the incident, but Addison said members of the VPD’s Missing Persons Unit and Major Crime Section are involved in the investigation.

“However we have not determined whether this death was the result of a crime,” he wrote.