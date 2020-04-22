VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced another three deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia, plus 71 more test-positive cases.

Wednesday's announcement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry represents B.C.'s biggest jump in new cases in almost four weeks. The last time officials reported more than 70 infections was on March 28, when there were 92 new test-positive cases in the province.

The numbers bring the province's death toll to 90 and the total confirmed cases identified since late January to 1,795.

Henry said the three people who have succumbed to the virus since Tuesday's update were all residents of long-term care homes.

"Our hearts go out to the families and the caregivers," she said.

A number of troubling new outbreaks contributed to Wednesday's jump in cases, including the one at United Poultry Ltd. in East Vancouver where 28 employees have caught the novel coronavirus. The ongoing outbreak at Mission Institution, the federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, has also grown to 77 cases, including five inmates who are hospitalized due to the virus.

Officials said there have also been three more outbreaks at long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland. Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack, Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey and New Vista Care Home in Burnaby have each seen a single case of COVID-19.

But outbreaks at four other care homes have been declared over, and the number of hospitalizations from the virus, which the government has described as the most accurate measure of the seriousness of the pandemic in B.C., reached its lowest point for the month of April.

There are now 103 patients in hospital, including 46 who are in intensive care. B.C.'s hospitalizations peaked at 159 on April 2, when there were 68 people in ICU.

Dr. Henry, who went to medical school at Dalhousie University in Halifax, also took a moment during Wednesday's briefing to offer condolences to those affected by the mass shooting over the weekend.

"I just want to say to my Nova Scotia family, wherever you are, and to my RCMP family: Know that I'm heaving a sigh and wish for thee, and will mourn you from afar," she said, referencing the folk song Farewell to Nova Scotia.

