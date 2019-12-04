VANCOUVER -- A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Vancouver, early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at West Broadway and Cambie Street shortly before 1 a.m.. Emergency crews flooded the area and quickly rushed the man to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears that an eastbound-travelling Lexus sedan struck the pedestrian at the crosswalk.

Damage could be seen on the front windshield of the car. Personal belongings and a pair of Nike shoes were left on the road along with medical supplies and a bloody towel.

Vancouver police collision investigators spent several hours taking photographs and gathering measurements. Several evidence markers were also placed on the roadway where the accident happened.

The roads were wet and it was raining at the time. It is unknown if those were contributing factors to the crash, but Vancouver police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with them and the investigation is ongoing.