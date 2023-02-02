7 B.C. school districts to add mental health support teams, bringing total to 12

B.C.'s mental health and addictions minister, Jennifer Whiteside, announced the province's plan to add Integrated Children and Youth teams to seven school districts during a news conference at Mission Youth Centre on Feb. 2, 2023. B.C.'s mental health and addictions minister, Jennifer Whiteside, announced the province's plan to add Integrated Children and Youth teams to seven school districts during a news conference at Mission Youth Centre on Feb. 2, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener