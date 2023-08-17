68 properties evacuated, 5,700 on alert as wildfire grows near West Kelowna, B.C.

Smoke billows from the McDougall Creek wildfire burning outside of West Kelowna, B.C., on Aug. 16, 2023. (Castanet/Colin Dacre) Smoke billows from the McDougall Creek wildfire burning outside of West Kelowna, B.C., on Aug. 16, 2023. (Castanet/Colin Dacre)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener