68 properties evacuated, 5,700 on alert as wildfire grows near West Kelowna, B.C.

The wildfire burning outside West Kelowna, B.C., has forced dozens of people to flee their homes, while thousands of others remain on evacuation alert.

The out-of-control McDougall Creek wildfire has grown to an estimated 300 hectares since being discovered Tuesday evening ,and is "highly visible" to nearby communities, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

On Thursday, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre issued an evacuation order for 68 properties that were previously under evacuation alert, all access off Bear Creek Road to the north of Parkinson Road. Properties on Parkinson Road are not affected, officials said.

"Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately," reads a notification from the centre. "To ensure an orderly evacuation of residents in these areas, please follow directions from emergency personnel. Public safety and the protection of critical infrastructure are the primary concerns at this time."

Officials have warned that fire behaviour could be fast and unpredictable over the coming days, due to a mix of tinder-dry conditions exacerbated by the recent heat wave, forecasted gusting winds and dry lightning.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Cliff Chapman of the B.C. Wildfire Service urged anyone who might normally be tempted to ignore evacuation orders that "now is not the time" to take chances.

"The weather is going to be erratic and significant," he said. "When there is an evacuation order, we urge you to please leave. We will try to get you home as soon as we can."

An evacuation alert prompted by the McDougall Creek wildfire late Wednesday night, applying to a several areas including parts of West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, has also been expanded from 4,900 properties to 5,700.

The alert now applies to areas north of Traders Cove up to and including Caesars Landing.

"Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment's notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents," the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre warned.

An online map allows area residents to search by street address to determine if they are under the alert.

Campers in Bear Creek Provincial Park are also affected by the alert, and have been told they are in an "active wildfire zone," officials said.

There are 21 firefighters battling the McDougall Creek blaze, with help from three helicopters and air tankers, but the B.C. Wildfire Service said suppression efforts have been ineffective so far.