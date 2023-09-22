6 things to do in Vancouver this weekend instead of – or in addition to – a Coldplay show

Coldplay's back-to-back performances at BC Place are sure to be the highlight of this weekend for many, but there are lots of other events and activities worth checking out in and around Vancouver over the first few days of fall.

LAVER CUP

Tennis fans will be at downtown Vancouver's other stadium all weekend, as Rogers Arena plays host to the 2023 Laver Cup.

The competition pits six-player teams – Team Europe and Team World – against each other in singles and doubles matches over three days, with the team amassing the most points taking home the Laver Cup.

The first matches began at 1 p.m. Friday, but play will continue with day and night sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

INTERIOR DESIGN SHOW

Elsewhere downtown, the annual Interior Design Show is taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The event, which bills itself as "the Pacific platform for all things design" began Thursday night and runs until Sunday, showcasing "the best in international and local design."

The first two days are for industry professionals, but the show opens to the public on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets starting at $16.

EASTSIDE 10K

As many as 3,000 runners will take to the streets of East Vancouver Saturday for the Under Armour Eastside 10K.

The race begins at 8:30 at the intersection of Abbott and Cordova streets and takes runners through Gastown, Strathcona and as far east as Nanaimo Street before making its way back to the Downtown Eastside.

FREE FLAMENCO ON GRANVILLE ISLAND

The Vancouver Flamenco Festival has been ongoing since Sept. 18 and will continue until Sept. 30, with ticketed performances happening at venues around the city.

This weekend, however, the festival will present free performances and classes at the picnic pavilion on Granville Island.

Performances will run from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Sunday's event begins with classes for kids and adults at 11 a.m., followed by performances from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SHIPYARDS FESTIVAL

North Vancouver's Shipyards Festival is also free, bringing a huge lineup of musical performances to the waterfront for a one-day, multi-stage festival.

The event begins at noon on Saturday and continues until 10 p.m., with organizers promising "tons of live music, a site wide beer garden, vendors, family activities and the newly added Car Free Day North Vancouver Zone on Carrie Cates."

CAR FREE WEST END

Car Free Day on Denman Street in Vancouver's West End will take place Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., with vendors, performers and programs taking to the street between Davie and Robson streets.

"By blocking off major thoroughfares, Car Free Days gave people the chance to experience what cities could be like with more space for pedestrians, not cars," the organizers write on their website.

"This year we're reaffirming our position as a community-led and created festival that showcases diversity, sustainability, localization and car-free culture."