5 rescued, 2 taken to hospital after fire engulfs Burnaby apartment building

Fire crews in Burnaby were busy Thursday morning after a blaze at an apartment building sent at least two people to hospital.

“I saw flames coming out of the suite very badly,” said building manager Nader Pourvazyar. “In a few seconds, it was on the third floor and up.”

“Smoke was everywhere,” added third floor resident Ghazal Rajabi, who says she was taking a shower when she heard the smoke detector go off. “It was so bad.”

Burnaby RCMP tells CTV News that Mounties were called to the scene to assist with traffic due to the fire, which erupted at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the low-rise apartment building at 355 Holdom Avenue.

Pourvazyar says the building has 44 suites, with most occupied by one or two tenants. He adds that fire crews responded approximately 10 to 15 minutes from when he made the call.

One resident suffered a cut on his forehead while escaping through a first floor window.

“Knocked the glass out with the shirt I didn’t have on yet, and then I ducked out and got a slight cut on my head from the window,” said Eric Dodds, who lives on the fourth floor.

Dodds says he resorted to breaking the window due to thick black smoke making it difficult to locate emergency exits.

In an interview with CTV News, the Burnaby Fire Department says up to five people were rescued from the fire and two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Upon arrival, there was heavy fire from the second floor suite on the exterior of the building extending to the third floor suite involving the roof space," says Chief Chris Bowcock.

Bowcock says the blaze drew a large response, with 48 firefighters and seven fire trucks attending the scene.

"The operations were to immediately make rescues from balconies and suites…while simultaneously attacking the fire to extinguish it and eliminate the spread of the fire to adjacent suites," he says.

At this time, it's unclear how long residents of the building will be displaced for.

"Currently we're making sure there's no further extension for that fire to grow in the future and making sure those areas in the building are secure and safe," Bowcock says.

"As we get in contact with building owners and management companies, they'll be able to establish with their restoration company when occupants can safely re-occupy their suites."

Bowcock adds that it's too early to tell what sparked the fire and an investigation is underway.