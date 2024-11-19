Nationwide search underway for wanted Kamloops man

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a country-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Chad Douglas Berry, 41, is described by police in a release issued Tuesday as a bald, white man with green eyes. He stands at 6’3” and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

He has multiple tattoos, the most notable of which is a child’s footprint on the left side of his neck.

“Although Chad Berry is from Kamloops, it is possible he may be travelling elsewhere in the province, including to the Lower Mainland and Prince George,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Those with information related to his possible whereabouts are asked to please contact their nearest detachment, without approaching him.”