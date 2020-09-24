VANCOUVER -- The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control has added five more flights involving B.C. airports to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

Four of the five flights either took off from or landed at Vancouver International Airport.

The flights added to the list Thursday were:

Sept. 16: WestJet flight 133 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Sept. 16: WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops (rows 6 to 12)

Sept. 17: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

Sept. 19: Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 31 to 35)

Sept. 20: Delta flight 3702 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows not reported)

People who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a known case of the coronavirus.

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if any develop. Passengers arriving in B.C. from international destinations are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.

Since the start of September, there have been 50 flights involving airports in B.C. with cases of COVID-19 on board. That said, as of earlier this week, Health Canada said there had been no confirmed COVID-19 transmission on domestic flights within Canada, or on international flights to or from Canada.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk