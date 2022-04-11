5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
Hours after the blaze broke out, Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews had managed to rescue several occupants of the Winters Hotel, but could not account for "upwards of a handful" of them.
More information is expected to be released on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters described the blaze that broke out at the Abbott Street heritage building as fast-moving and complex, and said crews would likely remain on scene overnight.
Meanwhile, officials were left scrambling to find temporary housing for residents of the single-room occupancy hotel that occupied the top floors.
Janice Abbott, CEO of the non-profit Atira Women's Resource Society, which runs the SRO, said it's unclear whether the vulnerable people who lived there will ever be able to return.
"I don't believe the building is going to be able to be repaired," she said. "I'm not an engineer, but it's not looking good."
It's not yet known whether anyone was killed in the blaze.
The building also has businesses on the ground floor, though it appears the fire started on one of the residential floors.
A witness told CTV News she saw people jumping to safety from the building in the historic neighbourhood popular with tourists and locals for its bars, restaurants and shops.
It is unclear how many were rescued, but B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News two of the people taken to hospital where in serious condition, and three others were considered "stable."
According to Fry, one of those people was injured while jumping from an upper floor. Another was hospitalized after being rescued about an hour into the fire by firefighters using a ladder truck.
Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, BCEHS said in an email.
Fry said the building was recently inspected and had a sprinkler system, but she did not know whether it was working when the fire started.
'I LOST EVERYTHING'
A man who said he lived near to the unit where the fire sparked and was home at the time told CTV News, "I lost everything."
The resident who identified himself as Chris said in addition to smoke and fire damage, a lot of firefighters' efforts were concentrated at and near his unit, meaning there will also be significant water damage.
He said the fire started on the second floor, and that the smoke was so thick on the third floor that he couldn't see anything. He said he believed most people got out on their own or were rescued, but there were still some animals inside.
Another resident, Nicole, said she was the first person to alert others of the fire by shouting.
"As soon as I opened my door a big black gust of smoke came up in my face and I just yelled, 'Fire,'" she said in an interview at the scene.
"I made sure everybody could hear me. After that, I quickly grabbed my animals and got out. I don't even have a jacket. My partner doesn't even have shoes on his feet. We just had to get out."
She said many who lived in the building have nowhere to go.
Nicole said she saw two people rescued by firefighters who'd been so exposed to smoke that "they just collapsed to the ground" when they got out. They were treated for smoke inhalation, she added.
"It's scary. I'm still shaking."
DOZENS DISPLACED
At the scene, smoke poured from the windows and roof of the four-storey brick building near Water Street as firefighters aimed hoses at the upper floors.
The Atira Women's Resource Society told CTV News the hotel has 89 units, and that a triage space has been set up to help those displaced by the fire.
Staff at Atira have already been able to offer some residents alternate housing at other properties, according to the CEO. They're also working with partner organizations to provide temporary shelter.
"The primary thing today is to make sure people have a place to go today, they have a place to sleep tonight, that they have their basic needs met in the immediate aftermath of this," Abbott said.
"Over the next few days, it's about trying to figure out exactly what happened, and try to make sure that people get long-term permanent housing so people are not made homeless as a result of this."
Abbott said she believes the building was "fully tenanted" at the time of the fire, and added there are often guests as well. She said while there is a sign-in policy for visitors, it's not always followed, making it difficult to discern an exact head count.
She added the building had to be evacuated just a few days ago, when a small fire broke out on Friday and was quickly extinguished.
As for the fire's impact on much-needed housing in the city, Abbott called it "devastating," particularly if the building is not repaired.
Atira is looking for donations of men's and women's clothing, toiletries, pet supplies, and asks for the donations to be brought to Bette's Boutique – also operated by the non-profit – at the intersection of Main and Cordova streets.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth addressed the situation ahead of a news conference Monday afternoon, saying the province will be helping to co-ordinate support for those impacted, including displaced residents.
He said BC Housing has been notified, and estimated about 70 tenants will need to be relocated. A reception centre is being established for those who need help, Farnworth said.
"Our thoughts are with those affected, their families and the firefighters on scene."
TOXIC SMOKE SEEPS THROUGH DOWNTOWN
Through the morning and into the afternoon, smoke could be seen from several kilometres away as flames poured from the roof of the red-brick building. An estimate of the damage caused by the fire is not yet available.
Some in the area reported power outages, and Simon Fraser University's Goldcorp Centre for the Arts closed "due to poor air quality."
The school said all events and classes at the Woodwards' building have been cancelled. Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area because of the fire.
Those in the downtown area were told by Vancouver's fire chief to keep their windows closed to avoid the toxic smoke wafting indoors.
Officials said 13 vehicles were involved in the firefighting effort, and that 60 firefighters remained involved by 6:30 p.m.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan and The Canadian Press
Smoke from a downtown Vancouver fire is seen from Hollyburn Mountain on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Carly Yoshida-Butryn / CTV News Vancouver)
Smoke is seen billowing out of Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood during a three-alarm fire on April 11, 2022.
Firefighters work to extinguish a three-alarm fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on April 11, 2022. (Submitted)
Onlookers are seen at the scene of a fire in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
The scene of a fire on Abbott Street is pictured in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
A fire tears through a building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol's people 'carpeted through the streets.'
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones after a number of civilian targets were hit by Russian forces in the village of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
Conservative Party of Canada announces dates for its leadership debates
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates will go head-to-head in their first debate on May 11, then again on May 25, with the potential of facing off in August as well.
Vancouver Island
-
'Heavy snowfall': Weather warning issued for East Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of "heavy snowfall" for areas of East Vancouver Island Tuesday, particularly around Campbell River.
-
'We need to do even more, even faster': Trudeau highlights new electric-vehicle infrastructure during Victoria visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he wants to make it easier for more Canadians to drive electric vehicles and he isn't ruling out nuclear power as a cleaner source of energy.
-
Parks Canada imposes dog ban on popular beach near Tofino, B.C.
Parks Canada says the ban is intended to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle.
Calgary
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Alberta judge mulls options after ex-justice minister threatens defamation in trial
A judge who is to rule on a defamation threat sent in the middle of a civil trial by Alberta's former justice minister has been told the warning reignited fear and anxiety in the plaintiff and led another witness to beg off testifying.
-
Teen struck by vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. in Monday afternoon incident
A teenager was struck by a vehicle on Heritage Drive S.E. Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Tear these houses down': Residents get some action on Edmonton's 'problem properties'
Edmonton city councillors want to explore options to hike taxes on "problem properties" and even seize and demolish buildings where taxes have been unpaid.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculum
A professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
Toronto
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
The TTC is investigating after a streetcar slammed into a stopped car in downtown Toronto
In a video of the incident uploaded to YouTube, a TTC streetcar can be seen failing to slow down and rear-ending a white car, which in turn, hits the car in front of it.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Montreal
-
CAQ clinches upset in Longueuil's Marie-Victorin riding, a PQ stronghold
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore. With the vast majority of polls counted, the CAQ had a win locked down, with about four points over the PQ in a riding that has often swung PQ.
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Winnipeg
-
Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
-
Man charged following alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old boy: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'
A Saskatoon emergency physician says hospitals are under intense strain.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to work
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
London
-
One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in triple fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
Timmins emergency crews respond to a crash landing at the airport
Timmins emergency crews responded to a crash landing at the Timmins Victor M Power Airport on Monday afternoon.
-
North Bay parents upset about safe consumption site's proposed location
A consideration to put a safe consumption site near two schools and a retirement home on Chippewa Street is outraging parents in North Bay.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-