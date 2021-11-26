5 Gifts for the Beauty Lover on Your List

The holiday shopping season is in full swing.

Beauty expert Carly Ostroff joined CTV Morning Live with her top five gifts for the beauty lover on your list from Sephora.

Here were her top picks:

Marc Jacobs Daisy Trio Set: This fragrance is infused with notes of wild berries, white voilets, jasmine and sandalwood. The decorative kit makes for an ideal stocking stuffer.

Versace Mini Perfume Gift Set: These four unique perfumes are created with quality ingredients and are presented in stunning sculptural bottles.

First Aid Beauty Skin Care Set: This set features five effective, sensitive skin-safe products designed to visibly brighten and smooth skin from head to toe.

Briogeo Hair Set: The detox + repair hair value set is good for all hair types. This award winning shampoo and conditioning mask duo are designated clean and planet positive.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna: The popular FENTY BEAUTY sets by Rihanna offer pure, creamy colour and incredible shine. They are designed to leave lips looking smoother and more voluminous.

To learn more about these beauty picks check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

Carly Ostroff