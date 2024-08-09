VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 5 drivers fined $11,500 for offering illegal ride-hailing services in Richmond, RCMP say

    An RCMP officer speaks with a driver allegedly involved in illegal ride-hailing in Richmond, B.C. (Handout) An RCMP officer speaks with a driver allegedly involved in illegal ride-hailing in Richmond, B.C. (Handout)
    Authorities issued a whopping $11,500 in fines to five drivers who were allegedly caught offering illegal ride-hailing services in Richmond, B.C., last month.

    Richmond RCMP said the drivers were apprehended as part of an ongoing crackdown on unlicensed ride-hailing operators competing with the likes of Uber and Lyft.

    "These unlicensed operators pose a risk to the public as they are not complying with mandatory legislative requirements, such as criminal record checks and vehicle licensing," Staff Sgt. Paula Mann said in a statement.

    "Anyone using these illegal ride-hailing services needs to understand they are putting themselves at risk."

    The detachment's Road Safety Unit nabbed the drivers on July 24 as part of a joint-operation with the Ministry of Transportation's Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch.

    Officers identified the drivers by downloading unauthorized ride-hailing apps and booking rides, the RCMP said.

    The drivers were charged with a variety of offences under the B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act, Motor Vehicle Act Regulations, and Passenger Transportation Act.

    Some of the violations included operating without a business licence and having either no driver's licence or the wrong class of driver's licence.

    The $11,500 in combined fines that were issued "does not include the cost for vehicle towing and storage, which applied to three repeat offenders," Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

    Officers conducted a similar crackdown on illegal ride-hailing operators in June, resulting in another $18,458 in penalties. 

