VANCOUVER -- Five Vancouver police employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at three different locations, prompting another 27 sworn and civilian members to self-isolate as a result.

CTV News asked the Vancouver Police Department to confirm the diagnoses and asked how it would impact the force’s operations as a result.

“At this point the VPD has taken all the steps necessary to conduct the appropriate contact tracing and ensure the exposure is contained,” wrote spokesperson Cst. Tania Visintin. “As the VPD provides an essential service, our officers and detectives are unable to work from home. As such, we have robust protocols in place to respond to something like this.”

Three of the cases were within a team at the force’s Graveley Street building, where investigative and support services employees are based; the operations division is based out of the headquarters on Cambie Street, near Vancouver city hall.

The other two employees who were diagnosed with the coronavirus worked at two separate sites unrelated to the Graveley team, according to Visintin.

She didn’t specify whether there were any suspected sources of infection. Over the summer, the VPD’s union said several officers had tested positive for COVID-19 after responding to an “out of control party” with two patrol teams also isolating as a precaution.