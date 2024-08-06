4-year-old girl dies after drowning in Chilliwack

A four-year-old girl died after drowning in Chilliwack on Monday, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre at 8 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

“The young girl had been pulled from the water by her family members, and bystanders immediately initiated CPR,” the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel took over life-saving efforts. The child was transported to hospital where she tragically passed away.”

The RCMP said the child did not drown inside the facility or at its outdoor water park.

“The young child drowned in the water feature outside the aquatic centre,” a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Mounties offered condolences to the family and friends of the girl as well as their gratitude to everyone involved in the effort to save her life.