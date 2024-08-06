VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 4-year-old girl dies after drowning in Chilliwack

    An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo. An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A four-year-old girl died after drowning in Chilliwack on Monday, according to authorities.

    First responders were called to the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre at 8 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

    “The young girl had been pulled from the water by her family members, and bystanders immediately initiated CPR,” the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said in a news release.

    “Upon arrival, emergency personnel took over life-saving efforts. The child was transported to hospital where she tragically passed away.”

    The RCMP said the child did not drown inside the facility or at its outdoor water park.

    “The young child drowned in the water feature outside the aquatic centre,” a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

    Mounties offered condolences to the family and friends of the girl as well as their gratitude to everyone involved in the effort to save her life.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News