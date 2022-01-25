4 Scotch Whiskies to Know for Robbie Burns Day

VANCOUVER -

Robbie Burns Day is celebrated on January 25th.

The day is recognized every year around the world to commemorate Scottish poet Robert Burns who wrote, among other things, the words to "Auld Lang Syne."

A Burns Day celebration involves poetry, haggis and often a few drams of whisky.

Christopher Waters, wine and spirits expert, joined CTV Morning Live to share four Scotch whiskies to toast the occasion.

Johnnie Walker Black Label: This is the benchmark for whisky blends around the world. It is crafted with as many as 40 malts and grains from all four corners of Scotland. It features notes of tropical dark fruits, vanilla and creamy toffee, and a warm smoky finish.

Talisker 10: This Islay Single Malt hails from the oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. It is full-bodied with a signature peppery and smoky sweetness. It is best served neat.

Lagavulin 8: This was released to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the founding of Lagavulin Distillery. It is intensely flavoured and is sweet and spicy on the palate. A drop of water helps to unlock the full flavours.

Ledaig 10-Year-Old Scotch Whisky: This whisky features notes of peat, fresh smoke and dried pear. It is made using only peat-dried malted barley.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these top picks.