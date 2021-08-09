VANCOUVER -- A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to multiple reports of shots being fired that Surrey Mounties said appear to be connected.

Surrey RCMP said they received three reports of shots being fired late Saturday night.

The first reportedly happened at 8:19 p.m. on 127A Street near 69 Avenue. Then, just over two hours later, another report was filed about shots being fired on 73A Avenue near 141 Street. Less than 30 minutes later, another report came in about an incident on 132 Street near 66A Avenue.

According to the RCMP, Delta police responded to their own report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m., after the other three incidents. That reportedly happened on 114A Street near 79 Avenue.

"While the shots fired resulted in some damage to vehicles and a residence, thankfully nobody was injured," said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release.

"All four incidents are believed to be connected to one suspect who is now in custody."

Mounties said not long after that fourth report came in – shortly after midnight on Sunday – a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to the four reports.

While police said they're still trying to figure out the motive behind these incidents, they don't appear to be linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Officers are still gathering information and may be canvassing some neighbourhoods. Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.