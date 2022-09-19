4 in hospital after Fraser Valley crash, police watchdog called in

A crash that sent four people to the hospital and shut down a stretch of highway in the Fraser Valley is being probed by B.C.'s police watchdog.

On Saturday, officers from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District of the RCMP were called to Highway 7, also known as Lougheed Highway, in Agassiz around 12:40 p.m., a statement from the detachment says.

"UFVRD received reports of a stolen vehicle being driven dangerously. The occupants and associated stolen vehicle were known to police as they were suspected of committing several thefts throughout the area," the media release reads.

"The suspects, a man and a woman, were also known to have outstanding warrants."

Officers tried to stop the car, a Toyota Matrix with stolen plates, but it crashed into what Mounties described as a "civilian vehicle."

The two suspects were hurt, police said, but did not provide any details about their condition. Both people in the civilian car were injured. The driver's injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police, while the passenger needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

The province's Independent Investigations Office has been called in. Anyone with information, dashcam or other video of the incident is asked to call the witness line at 1-855-446-8477.