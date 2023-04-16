39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants

Vancouver -

This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.

Despite the pouring rain, race director Tim Hopkins said registration was close to pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s great to see so many people back and warning to be part of this event,” he said.

Kyla Babson helped register participants and told CTV News, it was emotional seeing the culmination of the day.

“I see these names come in on our registration platform but actually seeing everybody here, everybody has their own story, their own reason why they're here,” she said. “ It’s very easy to get trapped in your own life and to come here and really witness everybody else, and what everyone else has put into this — it’s really wonderful to see everyone come together.”

The 10-kilometer race began on Georgia and Burrard streets. Yuan Qin Leong ran the race for her second time and said even amidst the weather, it was a well-spent day away from her work as an accountant.

“The past few months have been lots of hours, hanging out indoors a lot, so it’s really great to run the Sun Run, get out on a Sunday and get away from all the T-1’s,” she said.

While the race is open to recreational runners, it also draws competitive, international athletes.

This years’ winner in the men's and women's categories were John Gay from Vancouver, who ran the race in 29:41 minutes and Leslie Sexton, who defended her title with a time of 32:23.

Hopkins said he’s hoping for a larger turn-out next year as the event reaches its 40th anniversary.