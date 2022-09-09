39 displaced after explosion, fire at SRO in Vancouver's Chinatown

Vancouver police said a fire and "several explosions" had been reported in the 200 block of Keefer Street. (Twitter/@OliviaLSmith) Vancouver police said a fire and "several explosions" had been reported in the 200 block of Keefer Street. (Twitter/@OliviaLSmith)

Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy

One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.

  • Teenager charged with murder following stabbing in Nanaimo

    A young man has been charged with the second degree murder of a 29-year-old man with a development disability in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week. The man was found with serious injuries at Maffeo Sutton Park around 11:30 p.m. Monday, after police were called to the park for an initial complaint about a group of youths intimidating a security guard. While searching the area, Mounties discovered a man suffering from serious stab wounds, and another man who had been doused with bear spray.

    Mounties were called to Maffeo Sutton Park, along the city's downtown waterfront, around 11:30 p.m. for a complaint that a group of youths were intimidating a security guard. (CTV News)

  • Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt

    Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night." The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island. A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.

