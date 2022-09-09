Security video of suspects connected to fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church released by police
Vancouver police have released security of three suspects they believe are connected to a fire that destroyed a church on the Downtown Eastside earlier this summer.
Police said they hope the public will recognize the individuals in the video, adding the fire is now being investigated as arson.
"The building was completely gutted, and while nobody was injured in the fire, smoke and flames came dangerously close to the Maple Hotel, which houses dozens of vulnerable Downtown Eastside residents," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.
The fire happened on July 6 on East Hastings Street, just west of Main Street. Fire crews and police were called at about 9 p.m. that day and officers evacuated Maple Hotel, a supportive housing building that was next door to the blaze.
Maple Hotel wasn't extensively damaged, but the street church and convenience store were "completely destroyed," police said.
Investigators later determined the fire was deliberately set and found video that appears to show three people who were there when a fire was lit in a alcove behind the church.
"We believe each suspect was present when the fire was set, had knowledge of the arson, and had time to either put out the fire or call for help," Visintin said.
"Their failure to do so put dozens of people in danger, and we’re asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
