3 suspects arrested after string of robberies in Fraser Valley, RCMP say

Three suspects believed to be connected to a string of robberies in the Fraser Valley have been arrested, according to Mounties.

Langley RCMP said they received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 27500 block of Fraser Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Police were told that the suspects had brandished a firearm and assaulted staff members before fleeing from the scene with stolen goods and a cash safe.

The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model Ford Explorer.

"Within a short period, Langley RCMP frontline officers located the vehicle and attempted to apprehend the suspects," Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said in a news release Thursday. "Despite the suspects' attempts to outmaneuver law enforcement, swift and coordinated efforts by the police led to the arrest of three individuals in the area of Logan Avenue and Glover Road."

RCMP believe this incident may be linked to other robberies that occurred in both Langley and Surrey, as well as an attempted robbery in Mission on Nov. 17.

"Langley investigators continue to work closely with officers from both Surrey and Mission detachments as they continue their respective investigations," said Sharoom.

Thirty-year-old Justin Ritchot, 21-year-old Thomas Stanley and 20-year-old Robert Mills have each been charged with one count of robbery.

Anyone with dash cam video from the area of Logan Avenue and Glover Road on Nov. 18 is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.