    3 people stabbed at party in Surrey: RCMP

    A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured.
    Mounties in Surrey say three people were stabbed at a “large” party shortly after midnight Friday.

    Police say they were called to the gathering in the 11300 block of Loughren Drive in Guildford around 12:30 a.m. Officers found three victims who had sustained “serious injuries.” They were all taken to hospital.

    “Initial information indicates that there was an altercation between parties which escalated to three people being stabbed,” the Surrey RCMP wrote in a news release Friday.

    Mounties are currently gathering evidence and working to identify suspects, it said.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

