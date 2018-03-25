

Three people suffered knife-inflicted wounds after an altercation at a Burnaby, B.C. house party early Sunday morning.

Burnaby RCMP say there was a "dispute" at the party in the on Burris Street near Canada Way at about 3:40 a.m. that resulted in three people receiving "very minor stab wounds." The victims were taken by ambulance to Royal Columbia Hospital, where they were treated and released.

A witness at the scene told CTV News they saw one person who was stabbed in the upper back and another person with slash wounds on their neck.

Cpl. Richard Mehner told CTV News police have one suspect in custody and that charges will likely be recommended.

He said it was an isolated incident and that the public is not at risk.