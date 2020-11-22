VANCOUVER -- Three more airplane flights have been added to B.C.’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Saturday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control added three new domestic flights to its list of flights with coronavirus exposures. All three are connected to Vancouver.

The specific flights are:

Nov. 9: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29 and 31 to 35)

Nov. 14: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 23 to 29)

Nov. 15: Air North flight 573 from Whitehorse to Vancouver (rows one to six)

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers seated in the listed rows are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in B.C. from other countries are required to self-isolate for two weeks upon their arrival. Passengers on domestic flights with COVID-19 cases on board are not required to self-isolate.

Health officials in B.C. do not directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.