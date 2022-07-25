3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.

A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.

Police said four victims were found in multiple locations across Langley early in the morning. The first shooting happened at about midnight, followed by one at 3 a.m., another around 5 a.m. and a fourth at about 5:45 a.m., police said.

Two men were found dead – one near Creekstone Place and another at the Langley city bus loop near Logan and Glover roads. A woman was found near 203A Street and Fraser Highway and taken to hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim was found shot in the leg near the Langley Bypass and 200th Street.

Shots also may have been fired into closed or unoccupied businesses, police said.

Mounties located a suspect near the fourth victim. In an initial statement, Langley RCMP said "investigators believe the lone suspect to be in custody." But in an update, police said the suspect was shot by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to investigate the incident.

The victims and the suspect weren't identified by police as next-of-kin notifications are still underway. However, investigators said the suspect was known to them.

Police said they're still working to understand a possible motive or connection between the suspect and the victims.

In an afternoon news conference, City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek called the event a tragedy.

"I'm here with a very heavy heart … Everybody in our community should know that this was an isolated incident as far as we know and we are doing everything we can to help people," she said.

"I want to say to the community: we're strong, we'll get through this. We've been through lots before."

A street is blocked off in Langley, B.C., after multiple people were shot on July 25, 2022. (Shelley Moore/CTV News Vancouver)

EMERGENCY ALERT SENT

The incident prompted two emergency alerts early Monday.

The first alert was sent at about 6:20 a.m., saying the incident happened in the downtown core of the city of Langley and in Langley Township. It said the incident involved "transient victims" and that police "had interaction with one suspect."

Then, in a second alert sent about an hour later, an update said the "suspect police interacted with is no longer a threat."

Police said the alerts were issued while investigators confirmed the suspect was acting alone.

Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani further explained the alert was sent because the incident met "the required core criteria" to send one.

Those criteria are reasonable belief there's an active threat presenting a significant risk of harm to the public, the situation is unpredictable, and sufficient information is available to provide clear direction to the public on how to stay safe.

It's the second time the RCMP has issued an alert in the province.

In spite of the wording in the emergency alert, police said they're still working to understand who the victims are.

"Right now we're determining the exact nature of who these people are and we aren't able to confirm that they are in fact homeless," Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said. "We are not able to confirm that. We are still determining if they were homeless."

While the investigation is underway, multiple areas in the city of Langley and Langley Township are closed to the public. People are asked to stay out of the area near 200 Street and Langley Bypass; the parking lot of Cascades Casino at Fraser Highway and 204 Street; and the Langley bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road.