3 charged in Prince George cocaine trafficking investigation still at large, police say

Three men have been charged in a Prince George drug trafficking investigation led by B.C.'s anti-gang police task force.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. first told the public about the investigation in July, when it announced the seizure of guns, drugs and cash from individuals the unit alleged had ties to the Hells Angels.

Though five people – four men and a woman – were arrested during the investigation, they had not been charged as of July.

On Thursday, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved charges against three men in connection to the case, the CFSEU-BC announced in a news release.

Prince George residents Derek Timmins, 49, Garth Goodkey, 53, and Daniel Wilson, 35, have been charged with a total of 17 offences between them. Arrest warrants have been issued for all three men, according to the CFSEU-BC.

"If anyone has any information in connection to the location of these individuals please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers," the release reads.

Each of the three men has been charged with one count of unlawfully trafficking cocaine for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization and one count of unlawfully conspiring to traffic cocaine.

Additional charges against each man are as follows:

Timmins is charged with unlawfully trafficking cocaine, and unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization.

Goodkey is charged with:

Unlawfully trafficking cocaine

Unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing

Trafficking a non-restricted semi-automatic rifle

Trafficking a prohibited semi-automatic rifle

Trafficking two prohibited high-capacity magazines

Unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purposes of distributing for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organization,

Possessing a restricted revolver

Wilson is charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution and storing firearms in a careless manner.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in 2019 and led to authorities executing seven search warrants in February 2021, according to the CFSEU-BC.

"CFSEU-BC continues to work with our partners throughout the province to identify individuals and groups engaged in the trafficking of illegal drugs that cause significant harm to our communities,” said Insp. Joel Hussey, operations officer for CFSEU-BC, in the release.

“Whether they are in the Prince George region and B.C.’s North or elsewhere, CFSEU-BC will investigate and disrupt individuals and groups associated with distributing potentially deadly drugs and firearms that create a significant public safety risk."