3 B.C. communities broke or tied 77-year-old high temperature records Friday

A trio of warm weather records dating back to 1947 were tied or broken in B.C. Friday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The 77-year-old records were matched in Lytton and eclipsed in Salmon Arm and Vernon.

Lytton, where records have been kept since 1921, tied its previous record of 14.4 C.

In Salmon Arm, the high on Friday was 11.6 C, surpassing the previous record of 11.1 C by half a degree. Records in that community have been kept since 1893.

In Vernon, the new record for Feb. 23 was 12.9 C, more than a degree higher than the 11.7 C seen on that date in 1947. Records have been kept in Vernon since 1900.

Environment Canada says its temperature records are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."

The data is considered preliminary, according to ECCC.

The record warmth comes ahead of a winter storm that is expected to dump significant snowfall on the Southern Interior's highway mountain passes, including as much as 50 centimetres on the Coquihalla summit.

At lower elevations, however, the storm is expected to bring rain. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the eastern Fraser Valley, saying 50 millimetres of rain are expected to fall on Hope Saturday night and on Sunday.