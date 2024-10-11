$1M lottery win caused 'quite the buzz' in grocery store, B.C. man says

The latest lottery winner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland says he caused "quite the buzz" at his local supermarket after learning of his good fortune.

Maple Ridge resident John Haydu purchased his lucky Lotto Max ticket from the Save-On-Foods in Mission, but was at his local FreshCo when he realized he was a millionaire.

"There was a lotto booth near the entrance. I decided to check my tickets, and my first ticket was the winner," Haydu told the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I didn't even shop! It caused cause the buzz at FreshCo."

His ticket – which was months old, purchased for the May 24, 2024 draw – was worth a cool $1 million, according to the BCLC.

Haydu said his potential plans for his windfall include paying off his mortgage, taking a cruise to Alaska, going to New York state to watch the Buffalo Bills, and starting a new tradition of taking an annual family vacation.

He'll have lots of time to figure that out – as luck would have it, Haydu was planning to retire this month anyway.

"This is perfect timing," he told the BCLC. "It's absolutely unbelievable. I'm speechless. I want to spend time with my family and grandkids."

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot – either the main prize or a $1 million MaxMillions prize – are approximately one in 33 million, according to lottery officials.