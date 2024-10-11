Vancouver Island homicide investigators search home, business after 'targeted' killing

Homicide investigators have searched a home and a business in connection with a fatal assault earlier this week on northern Vancouver Island.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit on Friday issued a public update on the case after investigators were called to the community of Port Hardy on Oct. 6.

Patrol officers responded to the initial call around 4:30 p.m. after someone reported an injured person who appeared to have been assaulted in the 8800 block of Park Drive.

The victim was taken to hospital where they died of their injures, police said.

In the latest update, police said information that has come to light suggests "this was targeted incident with no ongoing risk to the community."

Investigators did not provide further details after executing the search warrants in the community.

"Investigators are grateful for the co-operation and support they have received from the community while they continue to gather evidence," the update said.

The major crime unit is receiving assistance from forensic identification services, the Port Hardy RCMP and the BC Coroners Service as it works to determine the circumstances that led to the death.

Anyone with information or images related to the incident is asked to contact investigators at 250-380-6211.