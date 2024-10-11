Truck strikes overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

For the 24th time this year, according to provincial records, a vehicle has struck an overpass in British Columbia.

The latest collision occurred on Highway 1 in Abbotsford Friday afternoon.

An image posted on social media by DriveBC shows a semi truck pulling an oversized load parked in the highway's breakdown lane. The top of the load appears to be damaged.

The Abbotsford Police Department told CTV News the call came in shortly after 12:20 p.m., but referred additional questions to BC Highway Patrol, which is the lead agency on the file.

CTV News has reached out to the BCHP for more information.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed there was an overpass strike on Highway 1 at No. 3 Road in Abbotsford Friday afternoon, saying the damage to the structure was "superficial," and no repairs will be needed.

Provincial Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene and are investigating alongside police, the ministry said.

The ministry tracks overpass strikes in a table on its website, which shows there had been 23 so far in 2024, before Friday's incident. Most of the collisions have occurred in the Lower Mainland.

The most recent one before Friday happened a week ago, when a vehicle operated by Super Save Hydro Vac Inc. hit an overpass while on the eastbound Ladner Trunk Road ramp onto Highway 99 northbound on Oct. 4, according to the province.

Earlier this year, the B.C. government introduced stiffer penalties for drivers found responsible for damaging provincial infrastructure, including fines of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.