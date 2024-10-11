Drunk driver slowly drives into pedestrian, arrested for assault with a weapon: RCMP

A drunken man who slowly and deliberately ran into a pedestrian before fleeing the scene is facing a 90-day driving ban and potential criminal charges, Mounties on Vancouver Island say.

According to West Shore RCMP, police were called to a report of a hit and run at the Peninsula Co-op gas station on Goldstream Avenue in Langford on the afternoon of Oct. 10.

The 66-year-old motorist had driven his 2005 Mazda 3, a family-sized car, into someone after being confronted about his level of intoxication while behind the wheel, West Shore RCMP said in a release.

He drove his car at a “slow rate of speed” into the person before fleeing the area.

Officers tracked down the runaway driver after being provided the licence plate by witnesses, arresting him for impaired driving and assault with a weapon, the release said.

The man was tested for alcohol and found to have over twice the legal limit in his system.

Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries that were treated by B.C. Emergency Health Services at the scene.

Alongside having his car impounded, the man will also face a notice to appear in court and a 90-day driving ban. West Shore RCMP said they will forward a report to Crown Counsel for consideration of criminal charges.