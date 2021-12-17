3.6-magnitude earthquake recorded between B.C.'s mainland, Vancouver Island

An earthquake was recorded between B.C.'s mainland and Vancouver Island Friday morning, with reports of it being felt on the island and in Metro Vancouver.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake was recorded about 22 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen just before 4:15 a.m.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," Earthquakes Canada's summary says.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at a depth of just over 17 kilometres.

USGS measured the earthquake at a magnitude of 3.6.

Some in Metro Vancouver, on Vancouver Island and across southern B.C. took to social media to say they'd felt the quake.

By 7 a.m., Earthquakes Canada had 83 reports of it being felt. Sixty-four of those reports said the shaking was "weak." Just one person on South Pender Island reported feeling "moderate" shaking.

Was just woken up by my apartment shaking in Duncan, BC on #VancouverIsland. 2021 ain't done yet, I guess...#Earthquake #GiveUsAnEditOptionTwitter — Matricks_ (@RickMatricks) December 17, 2021

It felt like a jolt, the whole and the house shook. Did we have an earthquake in Vancouver, BC at 4:14 am today? — noreen (@norsegui) December 17, 2021

Considering how the epicenter was not even in any cities, middle of nowhere, the shake sure was big. It reached a large area in southern BC. — 🇨🇦Canadian🇺🇸earthquake🇧🇷researcher🇪🇬 (@mxdondevivo) December 17, 2021

Anyone else just feel the earthquake a few minutes ago. Really felt it ... Surrey B.C. — Resident From Newton (@fromnewton) December 17, 2021

#Earthquake Victoria bc ? Quarter after 4? Anyone else? — Chuck tha Duck (@ChuckthaDuck1) December 17, 2021

An Earthquake? hasn't BC been through enough? — Gumshoe Samma (@theRealiHeart) December 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.