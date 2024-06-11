$3,000 in baseball gear stolen from New Westminster field: police
Police are looking for a large, steel storage box containing $3,000 worth of baseball gear they say was stolen from a New Westminster field earlier this year.
The box, which is green and about four feet long, two feet deep and more than two feet high, was stolen from Grimston Park, police said in a news release Monday. The New West Little League used it to store baseball gear including bats and bases, some of which are marked NWBA.
"These thieves are hurting our community by targeting local sports," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the news release. "Whatever the reason behind someone wanting to do this, they need to realize they are depriving our youth, our athletes, and our community as a whole with these thefts."
It's the second time this year New Westminster police have asked for the public's help to find stolen sports equipment. In April, the police department said four large steel boxes full of youth soccer teams' gear were stolen from Glenbrook Middle School and Hume Park. Those thefts happened between March 19 and March 27, police said.
Those boxes are a similar size as the one stolen from Grimston Park, but were brown and had the soccer club's logo on them.
In their latest appeal for information, police couldn't pinpoint when the baseball gear was taken, only saying it was stolen "between January and April." Residents who live near Grimston Park are asked to check their surveillance video for thefts and report any information to local police.
The Last Word Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute
NEW United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
BREAKING Malawi's vice president and 9 others have died in a plane crash, the president says
Malawi's vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country's president said Tuesday.
Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Chinese police say a suspect is in custody in the stabbing of 4 U.S. college instructors
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
Not all plant-based foods are equal. This type can raise the risk of heart attack and early death
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Pharmacists look to Alberta's 'gold standard' model in increasing their prescribing powers across Canada
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
Jurors will resume deliberations in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter
Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun President Joe Biden's son bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.
U.S. lifts ban on sending weapons to a controversial Ukrainian military unit
The U.S. has lifted a ban on providing American weapons and training to a controversial Ukrainian military unit that was key to the defence of the major port city of Mariupol, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken welcomes UN vote in favour of Gaza ceasefire plan and again calls on Hamas to accept it
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the UN Security Council's vote in favour of a U.S.-backed proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release made it "as clear as it possibly could be" that the world supports the plan, as he again called on Hamas to accept it.
Woman, dog attacked by cougar in Vancouver Island provincial park
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
'It's such a tremendous relief': Youth shelter coming to the City of Duncan
An emergency shelter for vulnerable youth is coming to the Cowichan Valley, officials announced Monday.
-
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Stanley Cup: Rodrigues scores twice in third to lift Panthers over Oilers in Game 2
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Edmonton landfill waste carbon capture project inks deal with Canada Growth Fund
A company proposing to use carbon capture and storage technology to create clean electricity from landfill waste has become the second to secure a carbon price backstop contract through the Canada Growth Fund.
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Teenager stabbed during altercation in downtown Lethbridge, Alta.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
NEW Controversial apartment build in Regina neighbourhood could be green-lighted Tuesday
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
Advocates noticing rise in homelessness as city council set to discuss permanent emergency shelter
There has been a significant increase in people living on the streets in downtown Regina. It comes as city council prepares to discuss the proposed location for a permanent emergency shelter.
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
City reviewing security measures after knifepoint robbery at Saskatoon campground
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
QEW closed in Mississauga after dump truck hits overpass: OPP
The QEW has been shut down in both directions in Mississauga this morning after a dump truck collided with a pedestrian bridge that was under construction, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ontario law named in honour of teen killed by a soccer net requires them to be secured
The father of a 15-year-old Ontario boy who was killed by a 200-pound soccer net says he is honoured that a new provincial law is named for his son, though he would trade everything to be oblivious to the dangers of such nets and have his son back.
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
-
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
-
A business on Wellington Street in Montreal's Verdun borough was the victim of a suspected arson attack for the second time in less than a week.
Ottawa to introduce new 'Night Mayor' today
The city of Ottawa will introduce the new 'night mayor' this morning, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
-
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired driver who was caught travelling on an electric-powered motorbike on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa's largest school board says it will spend nearly $1.2 billion on operations next school year and more than $127 million to improve schools and build new ones next school year.
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
MLHU reporting first human case of Lyme disease in 2024
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has recorded its first case of human Lyme disease this year, a Middlesex County adult.
-
Councillors vented their frustration about the number of Londoners losing their homes to so-called "renovictions."
-
Police say a 59-year-old St. Clair Township resident is expected to make a recovery after a major collision last week.
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
-
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
-
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
NEW United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.