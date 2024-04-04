Soccer gear stolen from fields at New Westminster school, park: police

Police in New Westminster are asking for the public's help after four large steel storage boxes full of youth teams' soccer gear were stolen from local fields last month.

The New Westminster Police Department issued an appeal for information or surveillance video Wednesday, saying thieves stole the boxes stored on fields at Glenbrook Middle School and Hume Park, sometime between March 19 and March 27.

The equipment inside belongs to the New West Soccer Club, which runs leagues and skill development academies for youth and adults.

"It's upsetting to see sports equipment stolen from these parks," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a news release. "It's not just about the loss of gear, it's about thieves taking away the ability for youths to play soccer where they’re able to grow and develop their skills."

Police said the boxes are brown and have the soccer club's logo on them. They're about four feet long, two feet deep and more than two feet high.

Those who live near the middle school and Hume Park are asked to check their surveillance video. Anyone with information should call New Westminster police.