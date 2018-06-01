

The Canadian Press





Many parts of B.C. that saw record-setting dry conditions in May are about to see a change in the weather -- with cooler conditions and even some rain this weekend in most areas.

That's good news for the BC Wildfire Service -- which has said a soggy June is key to a calmer fire season through July and August.

Firefighters are still wary about flareups from last year's massive blazes in the southern Interior and the wildfire service says aircraft will be in the air all this month, using thermal imaging to check for hot spots that smouldered underground during the winter.

The service says, starting today, aircraft will hover over sections of previous wildfires to ensure accurate data is obtained and, if heat is detected, crews will be sent to douse those trouble spots.