

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service says more than 100 new blazes started after lightning storms rolled across the province Wednesday.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says 113 fires have recorded, most of them due to lightning, and more fires are expected because a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect across most of the B.C. Interior.

Skrepnek says the risk could continue for several days.

He says erratic winds have the potential to fan existing fires or hamper aircraft trying to get crews or equipment to the flames, but there is also the possibility of heavy rain.

Skrepnek says firefighters have benefited from cooler, damp conditions earlier this month.

A 20-hectare fire that was classified as out-of-control after it was discovered Wednesday in Tunkwa Lake Provincial Park was listed as the only fire of note.

Twenty-one firefighters backed by helicopters and an air tanker were fighting the blaze.