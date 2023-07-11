28-year-old Vermont woman falls to her death while hiking in B.C.
A 28-year-old woman is dead after officials say she fell while on a “technical and advanced-level hike” near Whistler, B.C.
Nicole Killian of Richmond, Vt. dropped down the “chimney” portion of the Black Tusk area in Garibaldi Provincial Park around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Sea to Sky RCMP said in a statement the following day.
After the fall was reported, Mounties say members of its Whistler unit, RCMP Air Services, BC Ambulance paramedics and Whistler Search and Rescue responded to the area to provide medical aid, but weren’t able to save the hiker’s life.
Killian is being remembered as a “rescuer of dogs and people alike,” according to a statement from her family that was provided by police.
It explains that the 28-year-old had just earned a doctorate in nursing from New York University and was a member of her local search and rescue team.
“She loved her friends and family deeply,” the statement reads. “She was impeccably herself and is irreplaceable."
While Killian was an experienced hiker, B.C. officials are warning backcountry enthusiasts that the Black Tusk chimney and scree portion can be extremely dangerous, even for seasoned mountaineers.
“Be sure to trip plan and assess your abilities prior to attempting this area,” said Sea to Sky RCMP.
A joint investigation has been launched by Mounties, the BC Coroners Service and BC Parks to determine the events leading up to Killian’s fatal fall.
Anyone who was in the area and has relevant information is being asked to contact RCMP in Whistler at 604-932-3044.
