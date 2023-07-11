28-year-old Vermont woman falls to her death while hiking in B.C.

Nicole Killian, 28, of Richmond, Vt. died while hiking the Black Tusk portion of Garibaldi Provincial Park near Whistler, B.C. on July 10, 2023. The photo on the right shows the "chimney" portion police say she fell down around 11:15 a.m. that morning. (RCMP/ CTV) Nicole Killian, 28, of Richmond, Vt. died while hiking the Black Tusk portion of Garibaldi Provincial Park near Whistler, B.C. on July 10, 2023. The photo on the right shows the "chimney" portion police say she fell down around 11:15 a.m. that morning. (RCMP/ CTV)

