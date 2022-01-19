28 inmates catch COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Dozens of inmates at a medium-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have caught COVID-19, prompting a temporary ban on in-person visits.
Correctional Service Canada announced Tuesday that 28 cases involving inmates at Matsqui Institution have been confirmed through PCR or rapid testing, and said that number may grow as "more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available."
"We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution," the CSC said in a news release.
Officials did not describe the situation at Matsqui Institution as an outbreak, though the number of test-positive cases appears to exceed those of previous outbreaks at the prison. CTV News has reached out to the assistant warden for more information, but has not heard back.
Correctional Service Canada did not provide any details on the severity of the inmates' illnesses, or how COVID-19 may have been introduced into the prison population.
Back in November, the CSC implemented a policy requiring all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination, or a valid exemption and negative test, before entering prisons and parole offices.
Inmates have been offered COVID-19 vaccine since January 2021, and are currently being offered boosters, officials said. Just over three-quarters of those at Matsqui Institution have received two doses of vaccine, and about 45 per cent have received three.
While prison staff have been under the federal government's vaccination mandate for months, the CSC said employees at Matsqui Institution are also being required to perform rapid-tests for the time being.
In addition, inmates are being "provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells," Correctional Service Canada said.
Officials said other options are being made available so inmates can connect with family and friends while the visitor ban is in place.
