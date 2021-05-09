VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 26 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Wednesday, bringing the total number of B.C. flights with the disease on board in the last week to 52.

The centre added four flights to the list on Wednesday, 10 on Thursday, seven on Friday and five on Saturday. Those are in addition to 26 flights the BCCDC added to the list from Sunday to Tuesday.

Many of the latest flights took off from or landed at a B.C. airport in April, adding to the already-record-setting number of flight exposures flagged during that month.

Details of the latest additions to the list follow.

April 20: WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox (rows nine to 15)

April 21: Central Mountain Air flight 9M9341 from Vancouver to Terrace (rows not reported)

April 23: United Airlines flight 5689 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 25: WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows three to nine)

April 26: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

April 28: WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows one to seven)

April 29: Air Canada flight 8622 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 19 to 25)

April 29: WestJet flight 115 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 15 to 21)

April 29: WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 17 to 23)

April 29: WestJet flight 3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo (rows one to seven)

April 29: WestJet flight 3115 from Calgary to Victoria (rows three to nine)

April 30: WestJet flight 3304 from Nanaimo to Calgary (rows one to seven)

April 30: Swoop flight 182 from Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows 18 to 24)

May 1: Air Canada flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows one to five)

May 1: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows nine to 15)

May 2: WestJet flight 3295 from Calgary to Victoria (rows one to seven)

May 2: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8618 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 18 to 23)

May 2: Air Canada flight 213 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 33 to 37)

May 2: Air Canada flight 214 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 29 to 35)

May 2: WestJet flight 709 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to six)

May 3: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows one to seven)

May 3: Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 611 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows not reported)

May 4: Air Canada flight 213 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 16 to 22)

May 4: WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox (rows one to six and 14 to 20)

May 4: WestJet flight 115 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows one to five)

May 4: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 26 to 30)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

While studies have shown that transmission of COVID-19 on airplanes is rare, there are some examples of it happening.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, the first three nights of which must be spent in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

B.C. does not impose any testing or quarantine requirements on incoming domestic travellers, but health officials have been strongly discouraging non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. has also restricted non-essential travel within the province, prohibiting travel between the Lower Mainland and either Vancouver Island or the Interior. As of Friday, 127 vehicles had been stopped at roadblocks between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, but no one had been forced to turn around, according to RCMP.