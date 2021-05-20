VANCOUVER -- A two-year-old's sudden death after a fall from a three-storey building is under investigation in Vernon, B.C.

Mounties in the Okanagan city say they were told on Sunday that the young child was seriously injured in a fall the previous day.

Their investigation found the toddler fell at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday from a third-floor home's window on 29th Street near 39th Avenue.

The child was taken to hospital and later died from their injuries.

"This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the child," said Const. Chris Terleski in a news release.

Every year, BC Children's Hospital sees multiple cases of children falling from windows or balconies. Last spring, a pediatric neurosurgeon at the hospital told CTV News Vancouver the injuries become more common as weather improves.

Children under six are especially vulnerable, Dr. Ash Singhal said at the time, because they love to climb, are often curious and don't realize when they might be putting themselves at risk.

"As the infant starts to toddle around the house, they can often learn to climb even before they're taking their independent steps," he said. "So the measures that need to be taken often need to be taken before a child is even walking."

Those measures, he says, include careful supervision, ensuring there's nothing to climb on near a window or balcony, and installing guards, latches or notches to prevent windows from opening excessively.

Police say no criminality is suspected in this recent death and the provincial coroner is conducting its own investigation to determine how the child came to their unexpected death.