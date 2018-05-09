

CTV Vancouver





A toddler has been airlifted to BC Children's Hospital after falling from a fourth-floor window in Langley Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said the two-year-old fell from a home on Douglas Crescent during the noon hour, and possibly landed in some bushes outside.

Officials said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries only. Police confirmed the toddler was conscious and breathing when taken away from the scene.

The child was rushed to Langley airport by ambulance and then flown to hospital.

Officers from Langley RCMP responded to the incident but the fall appears to be an unfortunate accident. No other details have been confirmed, including the child's gender.

The fall follows just days after a similar incident in Abbotsford, where another two-year-old pushed through a window screen and fell two storeys onto the ground on Sunday.

Fortunately, the boy didn't suffer any serious injuries, and was returned home from hospital the next day without a scratch on him.

Officials warn that these kinds of accidents are more common this time of year as the weather warms up. Parents are encouraged to keep furniture away from windows to prevent climbing.

Last year, BC Children's Hospital saw 15 incidents where a child fell from a window or balcony between May and September – a significant spike over the previous years.