2 Vancouver Canucks games postponed over COVID-19 concerns; defenceman enters protocol

The NHL has cancelled two Vancouver Canucks games this weekend amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, the team cited "a number of Toronto and Vancouver players entering COVID protocol over the past two days" as the reason for the postponement of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The game was postponed about five hours before puck drop.

Sunday's game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes was also postponed.

The decision to postpone the games came after consultation between medical groups from the league, the players' union and the clubs, the Canucks said.

"Tickets for the Canucks games this weekend will be valid for the rescheduled dates," the team's statement reads. "Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets and the Canucks will provide more information as soon as it is available."

The league is in the process of reviewing and revising its schedule, the Canucks said, adding that the team has followed and will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines from the NHL and local health authorities.

Meanwhile, Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Myers joins teammates Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, on the league's list.

The Leafs are short-handed after adding forwards John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds to the protocol list on Friday.

Four games scheduled for Saturday - Florida at Minnesota, Boston at Montreal, Tampa Bay at Colorado and Columbus at Calgary - have already been postponed as NHL teams deal with a rise in COVID-19 infections.

The league said the Omicron variant is responsible for the uptick in cases.

