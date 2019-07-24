

Alyse Kotyk, Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties across the country are continuing their search for two teens who have been named suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

RCMP say Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 are suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

They are also suspects in the death of an unidentified man discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where a vehicle they had been driving was found abandoned and burned.

Mounties say McLeod and Schmegelsky are still on the run and were last seen in northern Manitoba, near Gillam, which is a town is a town on the Nelson River located about 300 kilometres northeast of Thompson.

Overnight, fears were sparked in Fox Lake Cree Nation – a community about 55 kilometres northeast of Gillam – after a vehicle was discovered burned and abandoned near the reserve.

However, it is not known if the vehicle is connected in any way if at all to McLeod and Schmegelsky.

Even so, Fox Lake Cree Nation Chief Walter Spence said an all-night patrol was prepared in the community as a precaution.

"The RCMP are carefully conducting their work with a large presence and I would like to ask all community members to report anything of concern directly to RCMP," Spence said in a statement.

'Consider them dangerous, do not approach'

Mounties are reminding the public that, if they see McLeod and Schmegelsky, to call 911 immediately and not to approach them.

McLeod is described as 6’4”, approximately 169 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6’4”, approximately 169 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

They were last seen driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4.

However, Mounties say the two men may have changed their appearance or switched vehicles since they were last seen.

The RCMP is investigating their alleged role in the double homicide of Fowler and Deese, and the death of an unidentified man found near a burning pickup truck. Their bodies were found in a span of four days on remote stretches of two B.C. highways.

Efforts continue to contact a man who may have interacted with Fowler and Deese before they were fatally shot. They are not calling the man shown in a sketch provided Monday a suspect in the case.

The couple's bodies were found on Highway 97 on July 15, near the blue 1986 Chevy van they'd been using for a road trip.

The teens' truck was found on Highway 37, about 460 kilometres away. The body of the unidentified man was on a highway pullout about two kilometres from the truck.

On Tuesday, RCMP did not provide further information on the man or his cause of death, and said they're still hoping the public will help identify him.

RCMP also wouldn’t explain how they linked McLeod and Schmegelsky to both cases, saying only that they received new information.

"We have to make sure the integrity of our investigation is upheld," BC RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said at a news conference Tuesday.

