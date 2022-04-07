2 taken to hospital after plane crashes in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Two people have been taken to hospital in stable condition after surviving a plane crash in a Metro Vancouver provincial park Thursday afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News it had dispatched five ground ambulances, a paramedic supervisor and a helicopter to Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m., according to EHS, which was initially unable to provide information on the number or condition of any patients involved in the incident.

Around 6 p.m., paramedics confirmed that two patients had been transported and that both were stable.

