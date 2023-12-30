2 shootings in under 8 hours in Surrey Friday, but no injuries reported, RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are investigating after locating "evidence to support a shooting" in the city's Fleetwood neighbourhood Friday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of 167 Street, Surrey RCMP said in a news release late Friday.

Images from the scene showed several cones set up as apparent evidence markers on the roadway. Investigators had placed part of the cul-de-sac behind police tape as they canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses and information.

"Responding members located evidence to support a shooting having occurred in the area," Mounties said in their release.

"No one was injured during the incident."

Police said their investigation is still in its early stages and a possible motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

It was the second shots fired call of the day for Surrey RCMP. Earlier on Friday, they arrested two men who fled the scene of another shooting in the Guildford neighbourhood.

That incident happened near 101 Avenue and 156 Street around 2:15 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information or video related to either incident to contact them at 604-599-0502. The file number for the Guildford shooting is 2023-211668. For the Fleetwood shooting, the file number is 2023-211885.