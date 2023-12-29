2 arrested after shots fired in Surrey

Two men who allegedly fled the scene of a shooting in Surrey Friday afternoon have been arrested, according to authorities.

The Surrey RCMP says officers were called to the area of 101 Avenue and 156 Street, in the Guildford area, around 2:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

"The preliminary investigation indicates two male suspects fled the area in a blue Range Rover," a statement from Mounties says, adding the men were tracked and taken into custody in Langley with help from a helicopter and the canine unit.

"At this time, no injuries have been reported. The investigation is still in its early stages, and police are working to determine the possible motive."

Police are urging anyone with information or dash cam video to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-211668.