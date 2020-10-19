VANCOUVER -- Two people are in hospital after a shooting in Cloverdale Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots fired near 80 Avenue and 184 Street around 8:45 p.m.

They found evidence of gunfire and locked down the area.

Five minutes later, Langley RCMP received a call about two people with gunshot wounds heading toward Langley Memorial Hospital.

An SUV with smashed out windows pulled up to the emergency room, and it was put behind police tape as officers searched for evidence.

Surrey RCMP confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that the two victims, a man and a woman, drove themselves to hospital. They're both in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police also say the two individuals are known to them.

A short time after the incident, a vehicle was found on fire at Northview Crescent, just off 168 Street.

The white, Mercedes L-350 was abandoned on a dead-end road with no streetlights.

The outside of the vehicle including a licence plate was still in tact early Monday morning, but interior was destroyed.

The Surrey Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

RCMP believe this shooting was targeted and that there’s little risk to the general public. No arrests have been made.

A stretch of the road along 80 Avenue is expected to be closed between Harvie Road and 188 Street for several hours.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.