VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have identified a man killed in a shooting at a Metro Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.

Jian Jun Zhu died of gunshot wounds following the incident on Friday evening at the Manzo restaurant in Richmond.

He was 44, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says, and is "well known" to police.

Another man, in his 50s, was also injured in the shooting at Manzo, but he has since been released from hospital.

Police did not publicly identify this second victim, saying only that he is also known to them.

However, CTV News Vancouver has confirmed the surviving victim is Paul King Jin, the man at the centre of a civil forfeiture case brought by the province.

In a statement naming the victim who died in the shooting, IHIT said it is believed to have been targeted, but not connected to ongoing gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT investigators say they've taken conduct of the case, and are looking for witnesses and associated video as part of their efforts.

Any drivers with dash cams who were on Garden City Road between Capstan Way and Cambie Road on Friday, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., are asked to come forward.

Additionally, anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.