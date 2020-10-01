VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators locked down part of a North Vancouver neighbourhood overnight Wednesday after a late-night shooting.

Police were seen in the alley between 17th and 18th streets, near St. Andrews Avenue early Thursday morning.

Neighbours reported hearing multiple shots being fired, and someone yelling for help at about 11 p.m. the night before.

Witnesses say at least one person was taken away by ambulance.

One home was behind police tape Thursday morning, as was part of the street.

Local police have not yet commented on the incident, except to say on social media they're investigating a fatal shooting. It's not yet known how many people were involved or how many victims there were.

Our team is in #NorthVancouver after a fatal shooting late last night. We're working with the @nvanrcmp to find those responsible. Got info? Call the #IHIT info line or anonymously through @SolveCrime pic.twitter.com/iF6X67aYRK — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) October 1, 2020

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa