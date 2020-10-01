Advertisement
Homicide investigators called to North Vancouver after fatal late-night shooting
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 7:19AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:27AM PDT
Investigators were seen near St. Andrews Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets overnight on Sept. 30, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators locked down part of a North Vancouver neighbourhood overnight Wednesday after a late-night shooting.
Police were seen in the alley between 17th and 18th streets, near St. Andrews Avenue early Thursday morning.
Neighbours reported hearing multiple shots being fired, and someone yelling for help at about 11 p.m. the night before.
Witnesses say at least one person was taken away by ambulance.
One home was behind police tape Thursday morning, as was part of the street.
Local police have not yet commented on the incident, except to say on social media they're investigating a fatal shooting. It's not yet known how many people were involved or how many victims there were.
